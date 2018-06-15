Village Super Market, Inc. Class A (VLGEA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Village Super Market, Inc. Class A traded down $0.09, reaching $28.49, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. Village Super Market, Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Village Super Market, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $394.61 million for the quarter.

In other Village Super Market, Inc. Class A news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market, Inc. Class A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Judge sold 1,000 shares of Village Super Market, Inc. Class A stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $190,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLGEA. BidaskClub upgraded Village Super Market, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Village Super Market, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Village Super Market, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

