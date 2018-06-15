Vince (VNCE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vince had a net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 387.17%.

Vince traded up $1.07, hitting $14.97, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,156. Vince has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand.

