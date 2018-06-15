Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 353,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $30.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

