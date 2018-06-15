Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.69.

Shares of VNOM opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

