Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners traded up $4.00, reaching $132.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 101,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,202. The company has a market cap of $917.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.64 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 183,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 55,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

