Visa (NYSE:V) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Visa (NYSE:V) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Visa earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the credit-card processor an impact score of 46.2285638414212 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.09.

Shares of Visa traded up $0.10, hitting $135.10, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,040,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $274.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $136.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

