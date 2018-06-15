Visa (V) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,322,847,000 after acquiring an additional 719,390 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,419,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,872,150,000 after acquiring an additional 448,015 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,875,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,810,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,907,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,253,101,000 after acquiring an additional 771,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa opened at $135.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $273.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Visa has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $136.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.09.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

