Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 364,025 Worldpay Inc (WP)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,937,000. Worldpay accounts for about 3.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Worldpay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

In related news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $3,955,528.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,686,428. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

WP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $82.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:WP opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. Worldpay Inc has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

