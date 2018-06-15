Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PTC Inc (PTC)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,794 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for about 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PTC by 49.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PTC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PTC by 26.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $95.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. PTC had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $636,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,583.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry F. Cohen sold 70,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $5,889,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,967,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

