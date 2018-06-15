Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 338,843 Shares of Switch Inc (SWCH)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,843 shares during the quarter. Switch accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Switch worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $457,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,104,914. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.