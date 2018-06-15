Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in Visteon Corp (VC)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Visteon worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,226,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,348,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,049,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,374,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 34.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,553,000 after buying an additional 228,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $60,689,000.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Visteon from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Gabelli upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon opened at $132.51 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $91.20 and a 52-week high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.35 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. Visteon’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

