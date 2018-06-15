Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CEO Sells $26,696.00 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CEO David Bywater sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $26,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Bywater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, David Bywater sold 5,600 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $22,064.00.

On Friday, March 16th, David Bywater sold 17,639 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $57,326.75.

On Wednesday, March 14th, David Bywater sold 27,261 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $88,598.25.

On Monday, March 12th, David Bywater sold 19,880 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $64,610.00.

Shares of Vivint Solar traded up $0.05, hitting $5.05, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,666. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $513.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 64.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,098,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 958,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 402.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 141.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

