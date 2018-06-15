VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

News headlines about VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VIVUS earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2787057554584 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get VIVUS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIVUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

VIVUS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,174. VIVUS has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.06, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. VIVUS had a negative return on equity of 843.43% and a negative net margin of 79.80%. sell-side analysts expect that VIVUS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Amos acquired 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Amos acquired 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,820,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,500. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.