VMware (VMW) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

News articles about VMware (NYSE:VMW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VMware earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the virtualization software provider an impact score of 46.6494892173449 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

VMware traded up $0.21, hitting $150.46, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,604,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,524. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.54.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $1,328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,763 shares in the company, valued at $40,886,314.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

