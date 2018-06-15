VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of VOC opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.86% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.34% of VOC Energy Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

