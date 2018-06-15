Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,600. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $24,860,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $13,477,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.1% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 972,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 357,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $5,794,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 431,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 144,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vocera Communications traded down $0.07, hitting $29.16, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,425. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $838.83 million, a PE ratio of -97.07 and a beta of -0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

