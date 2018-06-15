UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 255 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 255 ($3.40) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.20) to GBX 253 ($3.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 260 ($3.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.79) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.53) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 300 ($3.99) to GBX 290 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.45 ($3.24).

LON:VOD traded down GBX 3.26 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 184.80 ($2.46). 118,611,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.19).

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish purchased 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,989.14 ($33,270.06). Also, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £11,066 ($14,733.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

