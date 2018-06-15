Vonage (VG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Vonage (NYSE:VG) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vonage earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.2741347706677 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage opened at $12.43 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vonage has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.45.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $2,662,318.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,247,439 shares in the company, valued at $139,743,278.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $26,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.