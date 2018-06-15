W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Position Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In related news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.