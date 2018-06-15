KBC Group NV Has $14.43 Million Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of WABCO worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,342,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of WABCO by 55.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 94.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of WABCO by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 717,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of WABCO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WABCO traded down $0.97, reaching $122.00, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 943,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,476. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.16. WABCO had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. WABCO’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WABCO in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WABCO in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WABCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

