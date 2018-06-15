Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

WAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Wageworks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wageworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wageworks in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Wageworks in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Wageworks alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wageworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Wageworks by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wageworks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wageworks during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wageworks by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 158,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 132,478 shares during the period.

Wageworks traded up $0.55, reaching $50.90, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 874,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,109. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Wageworks has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.