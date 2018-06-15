Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $152,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.17. 10,827,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486,859. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

