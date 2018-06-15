Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.09 Million

Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) will announce sales of $308.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.08 million to $315.10 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $363.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $907.64 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 73.24% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $421.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 938,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,101. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

Warrior Met Coal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $35,366,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $77,254,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,686,187 shares of company stock worth $113,560,121 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $3,982,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 42.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,518,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 449,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

