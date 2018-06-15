Financial Comparison: Washington Prime Group (WPG) versus Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Washington Prime Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jernigan Capital $12.19 million 23.18 $14.55 million $1.08 17.86 Washington Prime Group $758.12 million 1.94 $197.06 million $1.63 4.85

Washington Prime Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jernigan Capital. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jernigan Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jernigan Capital 118.85% 6.59% 5.32% Washington Prime Group 26.94% 18.52% 4.40%

Risk & Volatility

Jernigan Capital has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Washington Prime Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Jernigan Capital pays out 129.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Prime Group pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Prime Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jernigan Capital and Washington Prime Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jernigan Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Washington Prime Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.45%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Jernigan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. markets?from acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage development?providing JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group<sup>®</sup> is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

