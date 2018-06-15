Insider Buying: Bird Construction Inc (BDT) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) insider Wayne Richard Gingrich purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,690.00.

Shares of Bird Construction traded down C$0.23, reaching C$7.67, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 44,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,165. Bird Construction Inc has a 52-week low of C$7.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of C$294.42 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BDT. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

