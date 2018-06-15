WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $4,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on Ingredion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,132,937.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion traded up $1.71, hitting $114.84, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 745,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

