WBI Investments Inc. Has $17.97 Million Holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION (LMBS)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,636 shares during the period. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION comprises approximately 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 1.40% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 123,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,130. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $52.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

