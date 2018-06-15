WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Crane Co. (CR)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,362,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Crane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Crane by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. 379,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $71.23 and a 12 month high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.47 million. Crane had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.91%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.89.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

