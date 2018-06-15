WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in POWERSHARES EXC/VAR Rate PFD PORTFO (VRP)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of POWERSHARES EXC/VAR Rate PFD PORTFO (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.71% of POWERSHARES EXC/VAR Rate PFD PORTFO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in POWERSHARES EXC/VAR Rate PFD PORTFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POWERSHARES EXC/VAR Rate PFD PORTFO by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in POWERSHARES EXC/VAR Rate PFD PORTFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in POWERSHARES EXC/VAR Rate PFD PORTFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Stringer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POWERSHARES EXC/VAR Rate PFD PORTFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 330,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,402. POWERSHARES EXC/VAR Rate PFD PORTFO has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $26.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

