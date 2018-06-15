WCOIN (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $286,084.00

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, WCOIN has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. WCOIN has a market cap of $286,084.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WCOIN alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003600 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00603835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00227170 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00092949 BTC.

WCOIN Profile

WCOIN’s launch date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,569,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet. The official website for WCOIN is www.wawllet.com.

Buying and Selling WCOIN

WCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for WCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCOIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.