We Are One Seven LLC Invests $586,000 in Visa (V)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa traded down $0.33, reaching $134.67, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 206,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,688. The firm has a market cap of $274.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Visa will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

