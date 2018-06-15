Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 33,706.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 567.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 48,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 64.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Vetr downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.76 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.86.

Shares of Caterpillar traded down $2.51, reaching $150.63, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 58,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,337. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.30 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 45.35%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

