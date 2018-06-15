Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell (HON)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell opened at $151.20 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

