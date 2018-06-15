iShares MSCI Canada Index (EWC) Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,702 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada Index accounts for 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada Index worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada Index in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 332,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter.

EWC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 26,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,985. iShares MSCI Canada Index has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada Index Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

