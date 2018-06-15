Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (SUB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,293,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,697,000 after buying an additional 340,823 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 44,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,771. iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF has a one year low of $104.31 and a one year high of $106.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

