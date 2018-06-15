Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (USMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (BATS:USMV) by 496.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,884,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 110.8% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,282,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after buying an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 18.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI traded down $0.14, hitting $53.55, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,141,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

