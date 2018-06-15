WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $3,452,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 2,186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,715,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $279.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 52-week low of $241.58 and a 52-week high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

