WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $21.79 Million Position in Apple (AAPL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 940.8% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple opened at $190.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.20 and a 52-week high of $194.20. The company has a market cap of $967.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,748,771.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

