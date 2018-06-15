WEC Energy Group (WEC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.13.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 4,137,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $103,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 96,466 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,364.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 618,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.