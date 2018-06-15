Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue was up 270.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics traded down $0.10, reaching $15.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 2.89. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Steven J. Mento sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $41,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $765,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

