Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (SGMO)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue was up 270.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics traded down $0.10, reaching $15.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 2.89. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Steven J. Mento sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $41,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $765,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply