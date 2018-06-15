Wedbush Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Monday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of Zumiez opened at $25.75 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 115,324 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $106,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,144,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas D. Campion sold 24,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $610,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

