Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2018 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$190.00 to C$186.00.

5/11/2018 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Canadian Tire was downgraded by analysts at Broadpoint Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$190.00.

5/11/2018 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$192.00.

5/11/2018 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$193.00 to C$188.00.

5/7/2018 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to C$187.00.

5/1/2018 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$202.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire traded down C$0.05, hitting C$166.28, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 85,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$140.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.