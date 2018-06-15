Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Verint Systems (VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2018 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2018 – Verint Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $47.00 to $49.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2018 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

5/26/2018 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Verint Systems traded up $0.50, hitting $44.55, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 23,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,021. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $45.00.

Get Verint Systems Inc alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.79 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,829,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,430,000 after purchasing an additional 134,079 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,158,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 188,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 438,832 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.