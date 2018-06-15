Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vipshop (VIPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2018 – Vipshop was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

5/22/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/16/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/16/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2018 – Vipshop had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/15/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Vipshop traded down $0.11, hitting $11.68, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,179,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.30. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,882,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 874,969 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,772,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,418,000 after acquiring an additional 520,031 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,606,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,860,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,798,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.