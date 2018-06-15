Weir Group (WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,675 at Citigroup

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from GBX 2,500 ($33.28) to GBX 2,675 ($35.61) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Weir Group to an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.29) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.95) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($31.42) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.62) to GBX 2,350 ($31.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,323.82 ($30.94).

Shares of Weir Group opened at GBX 2,070 ($27.56) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,696 ($22.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,326 ($30.97).

In related news, insider Christopher Morgan sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($30.12), for a total value of £47,298.42 ($62,972.20). Also, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,180 ($29.02) per share, with a total value of £9,940.80 ($13,234.99).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

