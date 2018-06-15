Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,120% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 7.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

NYSE WCG opened at $239.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. WellCare Health Plans has a 1 year low of $162.25 and a 1 year high of $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCG. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.