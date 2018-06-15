Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8035153394269 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Monday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,412,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $269.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

