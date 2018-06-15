Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post sales of $21.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.92 billion and the lowest is $21.33 billion. Wells Fargo & Co posted sales of $22.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $86.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.06 billion to $87.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $86.92 billion to $91.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

