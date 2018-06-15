TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 192,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock worth $43,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock opened at $41.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. equities research analysts forecast that TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

