Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,166 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Tata Motors worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTM. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Tata Motors opened at $22.32 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

